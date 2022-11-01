Police search for missing man who may have been begging in Wigan
Police are appealing for help to find a man from Wigan who has been missing since Friday.
By Gaynor Clarke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
They say the man – who was identified only as Mark – may have been seen begging on Saturday.
He was described as looking unkempt and was wearing blue Crocs shoes, a dark blue Tesco-brand top, blue vest and a green jumper.
Anyone who sees Mark or has information about where he could be is asked to call police on 0161 856 9894.