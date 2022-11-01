News you can trust since 1853
Police search for missing man who may have been begging in Wigan

Police are appealing for help to find a man from Wigan who has been missing since Friday.

By Gaynor Clarke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

They say the man – who was identified only as Mark – may have been seen begging on Saturday.

He was described as looking unkempt and was wearing blue Crocs shoes, a dark blue Tesco-brand top, blue vest and a green jumper.

Anyone who sees Mark or has information about where he could be is asked to call police on 0161 856 9894.

Police shared this picture of the man, who was identified only as Mark
