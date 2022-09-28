News you can trust since 1853
Police searching for teenagers missing for three weeks believe they could be in Wigan

Police believe two teenagers who have not been seen for three weeks could be in Wigan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 9:35 am

Wiktoria Dragonska and Connor Richardson, who are both 17, have been missing from home in Oldham since Wednesday, September 7.

Extensive police inquiries are ongoing to find them and it is believed they are in Wigan or the Everton area of Liverpool.

Connor Richardson and Wiktoria Dragonska

Wiktoria is described as being 5ft 4in tall, of medium build with a short, red punk hairstyle with brown streaks. She was last seen wearing a black top, black pants, trainers, chains around her neck and has ear piercings at the top of her left ear.

Connor is 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with short red hair and has a Manchester accent. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoody, black leggings with shorts and purple trainers.

Anyone who sees Wiktoria and Connor is asked to contact Merseyside Police here, through Twitter @MerPolCC or by calling 101.

