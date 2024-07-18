Political Comment: Labour Plans To Get Britain Moving Again
Welcoming the King’s Speech, Jo Platt, the newly-elected MP for Leigh and Atherton, said: “Today’s King’s Speech will help deliver the change that families and businesses in the Leigh and Atherton constituency have been crying out for.
“It’s a plan that will mean more jobs, improved transport, new homes and investment in the infrastructure we need – ultimately, it’s an agenda to take the brakes off Britain and get the whole constituency of Leigh and Atherton moving again.
“After 14 wasted years, we finally have a real plan to create wealth in every community – including right here in Leigh, Atherton, Tyldesley, Astley, Golborne and Lowton.
“This is a government in the service of working people, and this King’s Speech is a great start to a decade of national renewal.”
Prime Minster Keir Starmer said: “This will be a government of service.
“My government will be committed to uniting the country in our shared mission of national renewal. We will serve every person, regardless of how they voted, to fix the foundations of this nation for the long term. The era of politics as performance and self-interest above service is over.
“The fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era. It is only by serving the interests of working people, and delivering real change that transforms lives, that we can begin to restore people’s faith that politics can be a force for good.
