Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Labour’s King’s Speech will take the brakes off Britain and get Leigh and Atherton - and the rest of Britain - moving again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming the King’s Speech, Jo Platt, the newly-elected MP for Leigh and Atherton, said: “Today’s King’s Speech will help deliver the change that families and businesses in the Leigh and Atherton constituency have been crying out for.

“It’s a plan that will mean more jobs, improved transport, new homes and investment in the infrastructure we need – ultimately, it’s an agenda to take the brakes off Britain and get the whole constituency of Leigh and Atherton moving again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After 14 wasted years, we finally have a real plan to create wealth in every community – including right here in Leigh, Atherton, Tyldesley, Astley, Golborne and Lowton.

Jo Platt MP

“This is a government in the service of working people, and this King’s Speech is a great start to a decade of national renewal.”

Prime Minster Keir Starmer said: “This will be a government of service.

“My government will be committed to uniting the country in our shared mission of national renewal. We will serve every person, regardless of how they voted, to fix the foundations of this nation for the long term. The era of politics as performance and self-interest above service is over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fight for trust is the battle that defines our political era. It is only by serving the interests of working people, and delivering real change that transforms lives, that we can begin to restore people’s faith that politics can be a force for good.

“Rebuilding our country will not happen overnight. The challenges we face require determined, patient work and serious solutions, rather than the temptation of the easy answer. The snake oil charm of populism may sound seductive, but it drives us into the dead end of further division and greater disappointment.”

The full King’s Speech can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-kings-speech-2024