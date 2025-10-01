More than 120 people have objected to plans to turn a derelict pub into a HMO for 13 people.

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of the former Hilton Park pub, on Leigh Road, Leigh, into a house of multiple occupation (HMO).

Applicant Mansha Shaheen, from Rolldeen Estates Ltd, wants to create homes for “professionals” and help to regenerate the area.

The pub – previously known as Our House – has been closed for some time and a planning statement says the building is in a “poor condition”, after break-ins and vandalism.

A blaze broke out there in January and “several” cannabis plants were reportedly seized there.

A management statement said: “The majority of the rooms will have their own en suites. All new rooms will be decorated and furnished to a high standard in order to attract professionals to work in the nearby surrounding areas, who cannot yet afford to purchase their own property.

“All rooms will have access to a large communal living/dining room together with a large kitchen located on both the ground and first floors. Externally to the rear there is a private space for residents and the site is also located within close proximity to large public open spaces.

“There is a strong demand for HMO bedsits within this area, given the close proximity to a large employment sites that are within walking and cycling distance.”

Under the plans, there will be lighting to external areas, a bin store, bicycle parking and off-road parking for two cars.

More than 120 objections to the proposal have been submitted to Wigan Council’s planning department, with concerns including the number of parking spaces, traffic, impact on nearby property prices and proximity to a primary school.

One objector wrote: "The current parking and congestion issues in the surrounding area have severely declined in the last 18 months and the pressures on the infrastructure are untold. The application proposes two spaces for 13 people which could allow for additional cars parked on the streets. Wheelchair users and pushchairs already struggle to walk down many residential streets and this overdevelopment of a building will only lead to further issues.”

Another wrote: “This will strain local infrastructure like waste collection, water supply and emergency services.

"Multiple unrelated tenants may lead to higher noise levels, especially in properties with poor sound insulation, as well as anti-social behaviour. Frequent tenant turnover can disrupt the peace and quiet of established communities. “HMOs typically bring more vehicles than single-family homes. This can lead to congestion, illegal parking and safety concerns for pedestrians and children. This being in very close proximity to an infant/primary school must be acknowledged.”

Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt submitted an objection to the scheme and urged residents to have their say.

In a Facebook post, she wrote: “There are 12,000 households on Wigan Council’s social housing waiting list and it’s clear is that there is a demand for self-contained flats, as well as family housing.

“In my oppositions I have been explicit in my request of property owners to bring these properties back into use and have suggested they be converted into family dwellings or a smaller number of self-contained flats. These options would better support local housing need instead of a house in multiple occupation.”