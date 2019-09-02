Brexit Party announces candidate to fight Wigan seat at next election

The Brexit Party has announced its candidate who will seek to represent Wigan in the House of Commons at the next general election.



William Malloy, a local resident and public sector accountant, is the Eurosceptic outfit's prospective parliamentary candidate for the seat currently held by Labour's Lisa Nandy, it has been revealed.

The Brexit Party swept to victory in this year's European elections in Wigan, securing twice as many votes as its nearest challenger, and is now unveiling the slate of candidates to take part in the next vote for Westminster.

Mr Malloy, 54, said: "I am pleased to have been selected by the Brexit Party to represent the democratic rights of the people of Wigan.

“Wiganers have the right to be heard and to have a local MP who will represent their views with integrity in Westminster, not ignore them.

“Our political system is broken and the Labour party no longer represent the views of the people of Wigan. As Tom Watson stated, Labour are a Remain party and their MP’s have continually voted to deepen the relationship with the EU, continuing to subject us to EU taxes and EU laws.

“The Leave vote was 63 per cent in Wigan, and the Brexit Party was the dominant party in the European Elections in Wigan, yet our MPs continue to ignore our voices. They’re too busy promoting their own self-interests at our expense.

“It’s time to be heard. It’s time for Wigan to elect a local person to represent them. It’s time to vote for the Brexit Party to restore our sovereignty, to restore democracy and to make Westminster listen to the voice of the people of Wigan. “

Mr Malloy, a father-of-four, lectures on public sector governance and accountability following a 30-year career.

He spent a decade in the private sector before moving to the public sector, where he has spent 20 years including time with children's and social services, police and Whitehall.

His selection was welcomed by Henrik Overgaard-Nielsen, a Brexit Party MEP for the North West.

Mr Overgaard-Nielsen said: “William is very knowledgeable about politics and public affairs and he would make a very good MP for Wigan. He is a local man who cares passionately about his home town and clearly wants the best for the residents.”

Richard Tice, Brexit Party chairman, said: “The Brexit Party stands ready to fight a general election with a full slate of candidates in all the UK’s 650 constituencies. We will take on the major parties, which have failed the British people time and time again.

“The vast majority of our candidates are entering politics for the first time and they come from all walks of life, backgrounds, races and religions.

"Their greatest strength is that they are not professional politicians, but are competent individuals, connected to their local areas and issues they seek to represent.

"They have achieved great things in their professional or personal life, from entrepreneurs, small business owners and economists – to teachers, academics, forklift driver and bankers. But we all share a commitment to deliver Brexit, defend democracy and change politics for good.”