By-election could be held for Wigan Council seat as former mayor hands in resignation

A by-election is set to be held after the resignation of a long-standing councillor.

Wigan Council has published a notice announcing a vacancy in the Leigh South ward following the resignation of Coun John O’Brien.

It states: “If notice in writing of the vacancy is given to me by two local government electors for the electoral area, an election to fill the vacancy will be held within the statutory period.”

