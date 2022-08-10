Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foreign Secretary will face a live audience in Leigh in The People’s Forum With Liz Truss, which will be broadcast on GB News at 5pm.

The channel said it has invited Rishi Sunak – Ms Truss’ rival for the Tory leadership – to take part in a similar event.

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington yesterday

Ms Truss said: “I am looking forward to talking to GB News viewers and our members in the heart of our red wall and taking their questions.

“As prime minister, I will work tirelessly to deliver for those who voted for us across the red wall, including those who put their trust in us for the first time in 2019.”

GB News said audience members will represent a cross-section of political opinion and will ask questions on topics including Brexit, migration, tax, and law and order.

Jo Platt, the former Leigh MP who has been selected as Labour’s candidate for the next general election, has spoken out ahead of the event.

Jo Platt

She has concerns about Ms Truss’ plan to cut taxes if she becomes Prime Minister.

Ms Platt said: “How exactly will tax cuts help the people of Leigh? Millions are facing the bleakest winter in living memory and instead of helping those people, who are already in the thick of a cost-of-living crisis, Truss wants to cut taxes to benefit those that can afford it.

“The situation that the people of Leigh are facing is awful - energy prices are set to rise to £4,000 for the average household in October and the Bank of England has predicted that inflation will soar to 13 per cent. Tax cuts will only add fuel to the fire - leading to further rises.

"As Liz Truss is coming to Leigh, what I want to know is how will she help the vulnerable, our pensioners and families within our constituency, who are facing going to bed hungry and cold this winter?