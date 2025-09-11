Town hall bosses have spoken out on the number of HMOs across Wigan, including how many are used to house asylum seekers.

Houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) have become a controversial topic in recent years and often residents object to plans to create one near their own homes.

They are properties used by people from different households who share a kitchen, bathroom or toilet.

While planning permission is generally only needed for houses with five or more tenants, Wigan Council has recently invoked a new rule which means all HMOs, regardless of size, need approval.

Wigan Town Hall

Bosses have now revealed how many HMOs are in Wigan, after another media organisation reported there were around 900, “some of which now house asylum seekers”.

In a statement, the council said this does not mean all 900 HMOs are used to house migrants.

It said: “The majority of HMOs in the borough are run by landlords as private rented housing. These can be used by anyone, from students to care workers to office workers; anyone who is happy to share facilities such as a kitchen and bathroom and rent a room for a fixed price each month.

"In addition, HMOs have different uses in Wigan borough including as children’s homes, and houses for those who are facing homelessness provided by The Brick.

"Serco (the contractors who manage asylum seeker accommodation on behalf of the Government) operates around 300 properties in the borough for asylum seeker housing, approximately 200 of which are HMOs.

“The council has no powers or say in the number or location of these Serco properties. For completeness, Wigan borough is made up of approximately 146,000 houses of varying sizes and types, as of 2025.

"As the council has highlighted many times before, Wigan borough is a welcoming and inclusive community but the current system needs to be urgently addressed.”

Since 2023, the council has had an agreement with the Home Office that no further properties would be procured by Serco.

The full council approved a motion in September 2023 which rejected placing “increasing numbers” of asylum seekers in Wigan without consultation with the council or residents and without sufficient support and funding.

It resolved to challenge any further plans to increase the number of unsupported asylum seekers placed in the borough.