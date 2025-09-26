Council chief welcomes £40m Government cash on its way to Wigan

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:45 BST
Wigan Council’s leader has welcomed a £40m injection of funding in the borough to be spent on projects chosen by residents.

The Government’s Pride in Place programme has allocated £20m to Platt Bridge, Abram, Bickershaw, Bamfurlong, Bryn Gates and Spring View over the next 10 years, with the same amount given to Laithwaite and Marsh Green.

Makerfield MP Josh Simons and Wigan MP Lisa Nandy had been campaigning for the funds and were successful in securing money for these areas.

Coun David Molyneuxplaceholder image
Coun David Molyneux

The money can be spent on anything from park improvements to fixing up empty buildings and high streets, or using new community ownership powers, but it is up to the residents to decide what to do.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux welcomed the funding heading to the borough and that residents would have a say in how it is spent.

He said: “We’ve been working with the Independent Commission on Neighbourhoods (ICON) and it’s great to see the impact on neighbourhoods for funding streams like this placed on the national agenda.

"Work is already under way to transform our town centre and support our high streets to flourish well into the future, but there is plenty more to be done at the heart of our communities.

"Our Progress With Unity missions are all about creating a fairer and more prosperous borough, addressing inequalities and supporting communities to fulfil their potential.

"Giving residents a bigger say in what happens in their neighbourhoods is in line with this approach and we’re committed to working in genuine collaboration with residents, businesses, community organisations and other stakeholders to achieve our ambitions.

"By working together, we can harness and build upon our existing strengths and rise to the challenges we face to create thriving, resilient and welcoming communities of which we can all be proud.”

Mr Simons is already receiving suggestions for how the money can be spent and wants to hear from people with ideas.

He said: “The area receiving this funding has had it rough over the last few months especially. Flooding, fires, illegal activity, anti-social behaviour, the list goes on.

"But I know that this area is full of good people who want to see their community thrive.

“I’m so pleased that the campaigning has paid off, and excited to hear more ideas on what we can use the money for, all working together for our area.

“I’ve always promised that this Labour Government will not forget areas like ours, will put us first and invest in us – here’s the proof of that.”

Ms Nandy said: “Local people are always best placed to make decisions about how money is spent in their communities, and that is why I am pleased the Government has decided to do this differently by handing control to a board of local residents. This is a fantastic chance to make our neighbourhoods even better and I look forward to speaking with residents in Marsh Green, Laithwaite, Norley Hall, and Worsley Hall over the coming weeks to determine ways they can get involved and what they want for our communities."

