Plans for 65 affordable homes on brownfield land in Wigan have been submitted.

Stonebond Properties (Manchester) and Great Places Housing Group want to build the houses with parking, landscaping, internal access roads and public open space at Laburnum Avenue and Christopher Street in Ince.

The site covers a total of 5.5 acres, split into two parcels of land. The southern part of the site is rectangular and comprises a former council depot which has been cleared to slab level.

The northern part of the site was previously brownfield and home to terraced properties and known to be used for coal mining.

A view looking east from the centre of the site

A design and access statement available to view on the Wigan Council planning portal says that Stonebond’s vision is “to create places for people to live, work and enjoy”.

It goes on: “Whether we are enhancing existing neighbourhoods or creating new communities, we endeavour to develop places that are sustainable socially, economically and environmentally.

“The overall vision for the Christopher Street, Wigan development has evolved through a process of on-site analysis and assessment of the constraints.

“Our proposals present an opportunity to create a development which incorporates the natural landscape setting for quality, family homes within the locality.”

The site is wedged between older housing stock to the west and new build development to the east and south. It is bound by a railway line to the north which sits at an elevated level.

There are public rights of way on the eastern edge of the site running under the railway and south into Amberswood Nature Reserve.