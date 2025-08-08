A play area built in a different location to where planning permission specified will be allowed to stay, following a decision by town hall bosses.

Bellway Homes paused work in June on the play area behind Silk Mill Street in Tyldesley, which was part of its planning consent for a 99-home development on an adjacent site called Triology.

But residents on the street, backed by Tyldesley and Mosley Common councillor James Fish, complained that the play equipment was being put too near their properties.

Work on the play area on Silk Mill Street, Tyldesley has been paused

“From the top of the slide, you could see right into our houses and gardens,” one resident said.

Coun Fish said: “The play equipment is on the wrong side of a footpath running alongside Honksford Brook, contrary to the plans that were approved.

“Rightly, in my view, the residents of Silk Mill Street want to protect their privacy.”

However, Coun Fish says he has now received notification from Wigan’s planning team that a “deed of variation” is being drawn up between the council and Bellway which will allow the play area to remain in place, but with certain alterations to mitigate the issue.

And he says repeated requests for a meeting between himself, planning officers and the residents to discuss the problem have been refused.

“I think the play area needs to be removed and put in the right place,” said Coun Fish. “If this doesn’t happen, what message does that send to other developers who may think they can alter planning applications after they’ve been approved, willy nilly?

“The play area is too close to the homes. They’ve said that height reductions are need and that they will put up tressling to protect residents’ privacy, but I don’t think this is good enough.”

Responding, David Proctor, assistant director for planning at Wigan Council, said: “Conversations are ongoing with the developer to ensure we reach a satisfactory solution before the play area is opened, including alterations to protect the privacy of residents.”