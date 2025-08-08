Lancashire Mining Museum is celebrating after receiving nearly £200,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The cash for the attraction on the site of the former Astley Green Colliery will enable the museum to protect its “unique” winding house and to begin developing the site as a major visitor attraction.

It will also secure the future of the engine house and work towards securing the future of the site’s 98-ft headgear – an iconic structure on the landscape.

The imposing headgear at Lancashire Mining Museum

Volunteers, including former chief planning officer for Wigan Peter Rowlinson, say the cash will also help towards developing the museum’s organisation.

The museum has secured additional funding from the Association of Industrial Archaeology, the Pilgrim Trust, Wigan Council, the Arts Council and Awards for All, totalling more than £360,000.

Mr Rowlinson said: “We are thrilled to have received this support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Thanks to National Lottery players, we will significantly improve our site and develop our plans for the ultimate operation of the site as a major visitor destination.’’

The museum is home to the last remaining headgear from the Lancashire coalfield and can been seen for miles around.

Its engine house contains the largest operational colliery winding engine in the world.

Also included on the site are extensive woodlands reclaimed from the colliery site, used for research by Manchester University, and a replica miner’s cottage, lamp room, underground experience, tea room and the largest UK collection of underground railway engines.

The museum is open from 1pm to 4pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.