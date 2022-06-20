Taking place at Leigh’s Civic Square, the Armed Forces Day 2022 schedule includes a traditional parade through Leigh town centre alongside a fun packed day of free family entertainment for all to enjoy on Saturday, June 25 from 10am to 4pm.

The parade will begin at 11am after they have had a ceremonial inspection by the Mayor of Wigan Borough, Coun Marie Morgan.

It will then be led by the Britain Army Reserve regiment, The Queen’s Own Yeomanry and accompanied by Tyldesley Brass Band as it marches along a circular route starting and finishin in Civic Square.Wigan residents are encouraged to come along to show support, line the route and salute the borough’s service personnel.

A fun-fair and community stalls will run throughout the day with musical entertainment from the borough’s TMP College.

An impressive display of vintage vehicles will also be on show.

Coun Yvonne Klieve, cabinet lead member for Armed Forces and Veterans, said: “This is always an important day in the calendar and we’re looking forward to seeing everything that’s planned.“It’s a fantastic way for us to show our support and say thank you to our veterans, service personnel and the whole community. “We are encouraging everyone in the borough to turn out as there is something on offer for all the family.”

