Bin lorry crashes in Wigan town centre
A refuse lorry crashed into railings in Wigan town centre while out doing its rounds.
By Holly Pritchard
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:30 pm
The incident happened on the corner of Parson’s Walk and New Market Street at 9.45am today.
A Wigan Council spokesman said: “We can confirm that a small collision involving a council refuse vehicle occurred.
“Nobody was hurt in the incident and the vehicle was recovered shortly after and is now back in operation.
“The driver has provided information, in line with procedure, and all relevant agencies have been notified.”