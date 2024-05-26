Call for Wigan's community champions as awards nominations open for fourth year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nominations are about to open for Wigan borough’s community awards.

Recognising food pantries and bereavement support groups, to dance organisations and schools, Wigan Council’s Our Town Awards are a celebration of the borough’s community spirit.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “Coming together with Wigan borough’s brilliant people every year at the Our Town Awards is fantastic.

Last year's nominees and winners on stage at the Our Town Awards Picture by www.nickfairhurstphotographer.com/Wigan Council

“There’s always a real buzz in the air and I’d encourage you to nominate anyone who has had a big impact on your life, so that they’re in with a chance of being recognised and attending the ceremony.

“2024 marks 50 years since Wigan borough was first formed, and I’m pleased that this year the Leader’s Award will go to someone who has gone above and beyond to have an outstanding contribution to the borough.

“They might have built community cohesion in their long-term commitment to the community or made an outstanding achievement that deserves to be recognised – whoever they are, I’d encourage you to get your nominations in today.”

Those shortlisted will be invited to a ceremony at The Edge later this year.

Last year, Tracey and Neil Barker scooped the Neighbour of the Year award for their support of neighbour Kiera.

Kiera, a care leaver, said: “Tracey and Neil have completely changed my life. I couldn’t wish for better neighbours.

“They helped me to transform my house and brought hot meals round one night a week, as well as growing my confidence in parenting.”

Categories this year include: community initiative, carers award, volunteer of the year and environment champion.