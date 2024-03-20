Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan Rotary Club turned 100 earlier this month with the bestowing of the star coinciding with its anniversary celebrations.

The community organisation is well known for establishing Wigan and Leigh Hospice in 1983 and has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to local, national and international causes.

A mock-up of Wigan Rotary Club's Walk of Fame star

Council leader David Molyneux said: “We are delighted to announce The Rotary Club of Wigan as the latest recipient of a Believe Star as we believe they truly deserve this recognition.

“This year is already an important one for its members and we believe it is fitting to formally recognise their contribution to our borough.

“Thousands upon thousands of people down the years will have been supported by the Rotary Club, it is an institution that we are very proud of and we look forward to welcoming their representatives to the town hall later this year.”

Formed on March 15, 1924, Wigan Rotary Club is one of the oldest of its kind in the UK.

In addition to its well-known support of Wigan and Leigh Hospice, recent recipients of the Rotary Club’s backing include the Wigan Pride festival, Derian House children’s hospice and the ever-popular Santa’s Sleigh visits each December.

The group has just announced a £10k donation to help improvement works at Haigh Woodland Park.

Club President Councillor Eunice Smethurst said: “It is a great privilege to be Club President for this special year and on behalf of all of our members I am thrilled to accept the offer of a Believe Star.”

A star unveiling ceremony will be held on a date to be confirmed later in 2024.