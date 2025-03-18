An “invaluable” community hub based at a church near Wigan is celebrating a very welcome windfall.

West Lancashire Borough Council has gifted £17,500 to Up Holland Hub.

The money is from the authority’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a programme aiming to offer financial support to local businesses and community projects.

The funds paid for the hub to appoint a part-time co-ordinator/ development officer, who works within the leadership team to strengthen the facility’s presence and positive impact within the community.

Harry Lees, Helen Foster and Brenda Entwistle inside the church five years ago when the hub was first mooted

This new role further ensures the hub’s long-term sustainability, allowing it to continue delivering invaluable services to the community.

The Hub, which is based in as St Thomas the Martyr Parish Church, offers a safe and welcoming space where residents can connect and access support.

Through its café, post office, foodbank and various community groups, the project has become a lifeline for those who are vulnerable or facing social isolation.

Some of the new provisions include a bereavement support group (John’s Corner), a men’s support group (Manarchy), comprehensive nurse-led health checks, credit union, financial and benefits advice and more unusual exercise classes such as Qi-Gong and chair yoga.

Coun Vickie Cummins, lead member for health and wellbeing, said: “We are delighted to support Up Holland Hub with this funding. The Hub is more than just a space, it’s a warm, welcoming and inclusive space for local residents, providing essential services and creating a strong sense of community.

“By helping secure its future, we're investing in the wellbeing of people who are facing difficult times.

“Without this support, many could struggle to access the help they need which could have lasting impacts on their health, finances and overall stability.

“I have seen first-hand how vital the Hub is for residents and how well known it has become, right in the centre of the Up Holland community”.

Hub development officer Cameron Latham said: “This funding is a real lifeline for Up Holland Hub. For so many people, the Hub is more than just a building; it’s a place to turn when times are tough. Whether it’s a hot meal, help with bills or just a friendly face to chat with, we’re here to support everyone we can, The Hub is a place for everyone.

“Thanks to this boost we can keep things running, reach more people and make sure no one feels alone in their struggles. We’re so grateful for this support, it really does mean the world to the people who rely on us.”

“Our intention now is to take the Hub model out into other venues in the community starting by re-opening Christ the Servant in Digmoor as a community hub, including multiple provisions for health, well-being, support and addressing the needs of SEND people in Skelmersdale.”

West Lancs Council says it remains dedicated to funding and supporting community-driven initiatives that improve the quality of life for local people.

A total of 25 community projects have been funded to strengthen our communities and align with the borough’s key priorities. These initiatives have provided vital services and facilities for residents throughout West Lancashire.

The funding is sourced from two main investments: £1.2m from the Council’s Communities and Place fund and £1.3m from the Community Infrastructure Levy.

Combined, these contributions mark one of the Council’s most significant investments in community projects in West Lancashire’s history.

For more information, contact [email protected]

