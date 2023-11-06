News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
ICO apologises to ex-NatWest chief Dame Alison Rose over findings
Sunak urges victims of alleged rapist Tory MP to ‘go to police’
Just Stop Oil activists smash glass protecting Rokeby Venus
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison

Controversial Wigan borough housing development to be decided tomorrow

A decision on a new housing development that has stirred up controversy in Leigh is due to be made by the planning committee.
By George Lythgoe
Published 6th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents are concerned that 34 new homes off Alderley Lane would cause further traffic disruption to Warrington Road. The connecting road links the town centre to the busy East Lancs Road (A580).

The mix of two to four bedroom homes would sit on grassland behind an existing home on Alderley Lane – which would be demolished to make way for the new development.

Read More
Flood alerts in Wigan as heavy rain sees water levels rise in River Douglas
What the new 34-home development off Alderley Lane in Leigh could look likeWhat the new 34-home development off Alderley Lane in Leigh could look like
What the new 34-home development off Alderley Lane in Leigh could look like
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Highways, the proposal would generate one additional vehicle approximately every three minutes during the AM and PM peak hours. This level of increase is not deemed significant enough for them to make an objection in terms of safety or the free flow of traffic.

The Leigh South councillors have raised their concerns about the site as well, stating the lack of affordable housing in the development should be argued considering that 22 of the homes are planned to have four bedrooms. Councillors Kevin Anderson, Charles Rigby and John O’Brien have claimed investment in three bedroom properties instead of four would require less financial input.

They believe this could allow the building of affordable housing and meet the criteria of the local housing need. Distance from the Leigh Guided Busway, lack of cycle access, and poor pedestrian pavements were also listed as reasons for objection.

Wigan Council’s planning committee will gather in Wigan Town Hall on November 7 to debate the application from Prime Developments (Alderley) Limited. They will hear from objectors and supporters and weigh up the positives and negatives before a decision is made.

Related topics:WiganLeighResidentsWigan CouncilCouncillors