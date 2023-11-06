A decision on a new housing development that has stirred up controversy in Leigh is due to be made by the planning committee.

Residents are concerned that 34 new homes off Alderley Lane would cause further traffic disruption to Warrington Road. The connecting road links the town centre to the busy East Lancs Road (A580).

The mix of two to four bedroom homes would sit on grassland behind an existing home on Alderley Lane – which would be demolished to make way for the new development.

What the new 34-home development off Alderley Lane in Leigh could look like

According to Highways, the proposal would generate one additional vehicle approximately every three minutes during the AM and PM peak hours. This level of increase is not deemed significant enough for them to make an objection in terms of safety or the free flow of traffic.

The Leigh South councillors have raised their concerns about the site as well, stating the lack of affordable housing in the development should be argued considering that 22 of the homes are planned to have four bedrooms. Councillors Kevin Anderson, Charles Rigby and John O’Brien have claimed investment in three bedroom properties instead of four would require less financial input.

They believe this could allow the building of affordable housing and meet the criteria of the local housing need. Distance from the Leigh Guided Busway, lack of cycle access, and poor pedestrian pavements were also listed as reasons for objection.