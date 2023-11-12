Councillors appeal to local businesses to help make a Wigan towpath usable again

An appeal has been made to Wigan businesses for help in repairing a canal towpath so walkers can use it in the winter.

Bad weather and years of wear and tear from pedestrians and bikes have made the section of the Leeds and Liverpool Canal between New Springs and Haigh Hall very uneven to the point that when there are rainy periods – of which there have been plenty in recent months – huge puddles appear, making it nigh impassable for most.

Local councillors have campaigned for many years to get that stretch of towpath improved but with no joy so far.

From left: Coun Lawrence Hunt, Coun Ron Conway, Coun Michael McLoughlin, Coun Laura Flynn, Coun George Davies and Coun Chris Ready on a canal towpath between New Springs and Haigh Hall.

And they fear this asset cannot be used to the full for the public physical and mental wellbeing if the situation continues.

The land is owned by the Canal and Rivers Trust, but it has told the councillors it has no money to spend on the repairs that are needed.

It only recently completed the ambitious overhaul of another potholed section between Beech Hill and Appley Bridge.Wigan Central and Aspull, New Springs & Whelley councillors have joined forces and are looking for alternative solutions to achieve the repairs that are needed.

They are asking local businesses to donate materials such as stone or hard-core to fill the larger holes, and for local volunteers to help complete the work.Aspull, New Springs & Whelley councillor, Laura Flynn said: “This is a really important route for our residents, as it leads to Haigh Hall.

Large puddles on the canal towpath have made it impassable for users in places

"It is well used by families who need to be able to pass with prams and children on bikes, and it’s got so bad, it is almost impossible to get through.

"Many older people also enjoy the walk up to Haigh Hall, and it needs to be safe for them to use."Coun Michael McLoughlin of Wigan Central Ward said: “We know we have some fantastic local businesses and volunteers in our areas.