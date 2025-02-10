Derelict Georgian townhouses in Wigan set to become flats
The properties at 1-7 Upper Dicconson Street and 29-33 Dicconson Street, Swinley, are in the Dicconson Conservation Area.
Wigan-based Dorbcrest Homeswill now refurbish and convert the existing building into 22 apartments and build a new two-storey extension with an additional nine flats.
A planning officers’ report says the application site is located within a mixed use area close to Wigan town centre and the Swinley Local Centre.
“It is within walking distance to local amenities, the bus station and two train stations and is therefore considered to be in a highly sustainable location,” it said.
Planning permission for a similar conversion was granted in 2008 but never went ahead.
A design and access statement, submitted by agent Serviam Planning, said the new scheme was designed to match the previous conversion around "preserving the historical charm and character of the existing building.”