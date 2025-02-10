Derelict Georgian townhouses in Wigan set to become flats

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Plans to convert a derelict row of Grade II-listed Georgian town houses into 31 apartments close to Wigan town centre have been approved.

The properties at 1-7 Upper Dicconson Street and 29-33 Dicconson Street, Swinley, are in the Dicconson Conservation Area.

Wigan-based Dorbcrest Homeswill now refurbish and convert the existing building into 22 apartments and build a new two-storey extension with an additional nine flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Fewer assaults at Hindley prison – as workers' union warns situation in England ...
How the apartments will look on Upper Dicconson Streetplaceholder image
How the apartments will look on Upper Dicconson Street

A planning officers’ report says the application site is located within a mixed use area close to Wigan town centre and the Swinley Local Centre.

“It is within walking distance to local amenities, the bus station and two train stations and is therefore considered to be in a highly sustainable location,” it said.

Planning permission for a similar conversion was granted in 2008 but never went ahead.

A design and access statement, submitted by agent Serviam Planning, said the new scheme was designed to match the previous conversion around "preserving the historical charm and character of the existing building.”

Access to the site will be through the existing entrance from Dicconson Street, Upper Dicconson Street, and Brick Kiln Lane.

There is enough space for car parking and bicycles, the statement said.

Related topics:WiganGeorgianGrade II
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice