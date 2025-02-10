Plans to convert a derelict row of Grade II-listed Georgian town houses into 31 apartments close to Wigan town centre have been approved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The properties at 1-7 Upper Dicconson Street and 29-33 Dicconson Street, Swinley, are in the Dicconson Conservation Area.

Wigan-based Dorbcrest Homeswill now refurbish and convert the existing building into 22 apartments and build a new two-storey extension with an additional nine flats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the apartments will look on Upper Dicconson Street

A planning officers’ report says the application site is located within a mixed use area close to Wigan town centre and the Swinley Local Centre.

“It is within walking distance to local amenities, the bus station and two train stations and is therefore considered to be in a highly sustainable location,” it said.

Planning permission for a similar conversion was granted in 2008 but never went ahead.

A design and access statement, submitted by agent Serviam Planning, said the new scheme was designed to match the previous conversion around "preserving the historical charm and character of the existing building.”

Access to the site will be through the existing entrance from Dicconson Street, Upper Dicconson Street, and Brick Kiln Lane.

There is enough space for car parking and bicycles, the statement said.