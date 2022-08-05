Developer looks to push through 1,100-home ‘masterplan’ in Wigan borough

The plan is said to help meet the demand for housing in Mosley Common and will include a new guided busway stop and new primary school provision to address the level of additional demand generated.

The Wigan borough site, close to the border with Salford, is part of the Places for Everyone plan that identifies a requirement for 15,554 new dwellings between 2021 and 2037.

The development would include the Leigh guided busway

Developers Peel Land & Property were keen to submit the planning application prior to the decision on the Places for Everyone plan.

The masterplan was approved on July 27, but that decision has since been called in by the council.

Coun Stuart Gerrard stated more time was needed to consult the public and that there was a lack of clarity with regard to where the extra money for school capacity would be going.

“There’s no mention of expansion for secondary education,” he said. “Schools are already oversubscribed in the area, with children not getting their first, second and sometimes third choice as it is at the current time.

“What measures will be used to alleviate this problem. There’s no mention of how the local road network will be improved and how this area’s road network will be upgraded to take on the extra, at best 1,100 vehicles, yet that figure will be higher.”

Further debate and scrutiny will take place at a public meeting and a final decision will then be made.

Peel’s masterplan shares a vision of a new community and travel hub that would include shops and spaces for events and classes.

“Land north of Mosley Common will be a new community located within an ecologically rich landscape network that will create a sustainable place where both people and nature can flourish,” the masterplan said.

“The landscape-led approach for the site embraces the existing green and blue assets to create a new special place, with distinctive character and a strong community."