Developer seeks permission for further renovation within Wigan Observer's former home

The Wigan Observer’s former basement could be turned into offices following proposals submitted by a developer.
By George Lythgoe
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Neil Pike Architects is seeking permission to convert the existing basement area of the Observer Building.

The Rowbottom Square site is a mid-19th Century three-floor building which is now used for residential apartments.

The Observer Building could have new offices in its basement, if plans are approvedThe Observer Building could have new offices in its basement, if plans are approved
The Observer Building could have new offices in its basement, if plans are approved
The red-brick building once housed the Observer’s office and printing presses before the title moved in the 1970s.

The developers now want to provide four office units at basement level, with access provided from ground-floor level directly off two existing staircases.

The space the offices could take up is currently used for bike storage for the apartments’ residents. It is thought this proposal could bring further job opportunities to the area.

“It is considered the proposals as set out will not present any detrimental impact or harm upon the designated heritage assets in accordance with local and national planning policy,” the design and access statement said.

“As with the apartments to the upper floors, this proposal will continue to preserve and enhance the character and appearance of the conservation area, bringing several benefits to the town centre, principally in the form of job opportunities and a sustainable use to the floor space.”

Steven Haigh, of Neil Pike Architects, was also the developer behind the building’s overhaul which got the green light last year.

With £600,000 in funding from Blackfinch Property, he was granted permission to build 18 one-bed apartments within the site that still recognises the newspaper’s presence from the past.

No decision has been made by Wigan Council on the current application yet.

