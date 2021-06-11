Developers insist road will NOT be built through Bryn Rec

A developer has insisted a 67-home estate will not impact on a well loved recreation field.

Concerned residents fear a road could be built through Bryn Rec as part of the homes development on land at Bryn Green Avenue.

Locals say a condition of the planning permission was that a through road would have to be built to reduce traffic on Wigan Road.

Coun Steve Jones near Bryn Rec

Their concerns have been reignited following the submission of an application by Miller Homes for the second phase of a 450-home scheme.

A 157 homes project, called The Avenue, is being constructed by Bellway Homes, on land off Wigan Road.

People living there first raised fears about the valuable green space when residents spotted surveyors on the site making measurements last month.

Although the spot is council land, there is a covenant saying it is for people living in Bryn.

But Wigan Council has said no application has been made for any realigned road, while Miller Homes say the same.

A spokesman for the developer said: “Our current application is for 67 homes which are served by an existing spine road linking to Wigan Road and therefore does not impact on the Bryn Road recreational grounds.

“If the wider allocation of circa 450 units is to come forward in the future as part of the Wigan Adopted Core Strategy, there is a concept suggested for linking Bryn Road to Wigan Road to alleviate traffic at Bryn Cross Junction; however, this is conceptual and the exact route would be determined through discussion and consultation with Wigan MBC and other stakeholders, including the local community, prior to a planning application being submitted.”

However Bryn Independent councillor Steve Jones still has his concerns.

Coun Jones said: “One of the conditions of the planning was that a through road would have to be built to alleviate traffic on Wigan Road.

“We’re a bit stuck about it at present as we’ve had no answers from the council.

“We accept the houses are being built but we’ll oppose any through road that goes through Bryn Rec.”

Plans for the 67 houses comprise of a mix of three and four-bedroom two to two-and-a-half storey family homes. Each property will have car and cycle parking available.

Access to the development will principally be off Bryn Green Avenue with a combination of estate and private roads within the site itself to serve the housing.

Planning documents added: “The site has been vacant for some time and therefore available, suitable and deliverable to provide much needed housing in the short term which is of paramount importance in Wigan.

“The proposals will deliver much needed three and four-bed family homes to Bryn and is a natural extension to the

recent residential development on the opposite side of Bryn Green Avenue.”