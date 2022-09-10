The new visitors centre and cafe at Pennington Flash is looking close to completion and the adventure playground planned for 2023 is not too far off starting.

Despite this, some visitors to the park have questioned why the work has been done at the busiest period of the year, as the bulk of this £1.6m upgrade has taken place during the spring and summer months.

Work at Pennington Flash

“It will be a lot better here when the cafe is done,” Lilian Lloyd said recently during a visit to Pennington Flash.

“I wish they would’ve done it at another time. Rather than summer when everyone was here.”

There is also a woodland play area and improved toilet and parking facilities included in this work.

This is part of a package of improvement works as part of the second phase of the £5m Believe in Leigh programme.

Wigan Council explained that this was due to the dry months being more advantageous conditions for building.

But they say there is plenty to be excited about in the coming months in the borough.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We know how important Pennington Flash is to our residents and we have been working hard to ensure we are able to complete the work by autumn. The construction work got underway in the spring and has continued throughout the summer period.

“While this is a busy time for Pennington Flash, it has also been advantageous to construct the overflow car park during this time as opposed to the winter period as ground conditions are more favourable.

"It has been a big year so far for Leigh with the Euros and the Rugby League World Cup and we are looking forward to rounding off the year with the completion of these brilliant facilities.”