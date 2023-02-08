Wigan Council is to restore the iconic landmark into an arts, culture and heritage destination of national significance as part of a £37.5m masterplan backed by Levelling Up and National Lottery Heritage funding.

Public access has been guaranteed, however, thanks to a new legal notice developed in partnership with a group of passionate local residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public access to Haigh Hall has been secured with a new right of way

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “There is such huge potential for us to create something truly special as we restore Haigh Hall to its former glory and look towards a bright new future for Wigan borough’s ‘jewel in the crown’.

“However, Haigh Hall will always be for the people and we’re delighted that the right to explore and enjoy the grounds of this much-loved destination has now been secured!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for Haigh Hall are being supported by £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund and include exhibition spaces and educational opportunities as well as a world class hospitality offer suitable for weddings and special occasions.

Meanwhile, the old Bothy Cottages and former zoo site are being renovated into multi-use community spaces as part of wider plans for Haigh Woodland Park – backed by a £3.78m lottery grant.

The public right of way protects more than 3,500 metres of footpaths stretching from the town centre Plantation Gates up to the hall itself.

It does, however, allow scope for certain sections of pathways in the vicinity of the hall to be closed temporarily on specified dates to support paid events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its declaration represents the culmination of a four-year campaign by the Friends of Haigh Hall Heritage and Open Access for All.

Marking the positive progress made in partnership with the council, the group has now adopted a new name – Haigh Hall Matters.

In a statement, Haigh Hall Matters said: “We are delighted that this public right of way legally protects access to Haigh Hall for future generations of Wigan borough residents.

“Haigh Hall and the plantations are treasured by many local people. It is where we have celebrated life events, visited as children, then as young families, and later with our grandchildren, and these paths are used by many walkers and cyclists on a daily basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The recent funding secured to renovate and revitalise Haigh Hall and Haigh Woodland Park is a fantastic boost for the borough and we now also have the security of knowing that that the people will always be welcome here.”

Coun Ready said: “I would like to say a massive thank you to Haigh Hall Matters for helping us create this new public right of way.

"This is a significant milestone in our exciting journey and we now look forward to building on our positive relationship as we progress our ambitious masterplan.”