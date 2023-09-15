News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis

Fines for unauthorised advertising boards could hit Wigan businesses without licences

Wigan shops and businesses could soon be fined for having unauthorised advertising boards in front of their premises.
By George Lythgoe
Published 15th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

People in wheelchairs and those with visual impairments are having increasing difficulty navigating footpaths in Wigan, say council bosses.

Advertising boards – classed as A-boards – that are blocking pathways could see fines of £150 dished out, a scrutiny committee heard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Businesses will be able to apply for a licence for the A-boards at the initial cost of £100 then £55 every year going forward, Wigan Town Hall was told.

Businesses will be able to apply for a licence for the A-boards at the initial cost of £100 then £55 every year going forward, Wigan Town Hall (pictured) was told.Businesses will be able to apply for a licence for the A-boards at the initial cost of £100 then £55 every year going forward, Wigan Town Hall (pictured) was told.
Businesses will be able to apply for a licence for the A-boards at the initial cost of £100 then £55 every year going forward, Wigan Town Hall (pictured) was told.
Most Popular
Read More
Trial of Wigan man accused of drug dealing only to take place FIVE YEARS after a...

Criteria of path width and accessibility will be taken into account for businesses applying for these licences. An example given by Paul Barton, director of environment, was that when a footway in front of one applicant’s store is too small – their application would be rejected and alternative options provided.

Speaking about the inspiration for this new policy, Mr Barton said: “We’re currently experiencing an increase in this problem, especially in terms of accessibility in and around our major towns. I went out a few months ago with the Guide Dogs for the Blind Society (to see this first hand).

“One of the members got hung up at an A-board and it was a really nasty experience.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council report highlighted this was part of an ongoing commitment to reduce street clutter within the borough where public safety is paramount. This policy does not apply to A-Boards on private property, including privately owned shopping centres.

It applies solely to b-Boards and similar objects placed on public highways, which also includes footpaths, paved areas and pavements.

Manchester, Tameside and Stockport are the only other Greater Manchester councils which have a policy in place in regard to a-Boards, with their licences costing £100, £150 and £27 respectively.

Related topics:Paul BartonWiganPeople