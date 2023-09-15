Fines for unauthorised advertising boards could hit Wigan businesses without licences

Watch more videos on Shots!

People in wheelchairs and those with visual impairments are having increasing difficulty navigating footpaths in Wigan, say council bosses.

Advertising boards – classed as A-boards – that are blocking pathways could see fines of £150 dished out, a scrutiny committee heard.

Businesses will be able to apply for a licence for the A-boards at the initial cost of £100 then £55 every year going forward, Wigan Town Hall was told.

Criteria of path width and accessibility will be taken into account for businesses applying for these licences. An example given by Paul Barton, director of environment, was that when a footway in front of one applicant’s store is too small – their application would be rejected and alternative options provided.

Speaking about the inspiration for this new policy, Mr Barton said: “We’re currently experiencing an increase in this problem, especially in terms of accessibility in and around our major towns. I went out a few months ago with the Guide Dogs for the Blind Society (to see this first hand).

“One of the members got hung up at an A-board and it was a really nasty experience.”

A council report highlighted this was part of an ongoing commitment to reduce street clutter within the borough where public safety is paramount. This policy does not apply to A-Boards on private property, including privately owned shopping centres.

It applies solely to b-Boards and similar objects placed on public highways, which also includes footpaths, paved areas and pavements.