‘Getting real’ about recycling in Wigan borough
Recycle Week is the nation’s biggest annual celebration of recycling and Wigan Council is fronting a campaign aimed at helping answer residents’ questions on the subject.
By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Following its biggest year ever in 2021, Recycle Week is back and is all about “getting real.”
Running to October 23, the campaign will focus on three common questions that many of us have when it comes to recycling: – Does my recycling really make a difference? One item in the bin can’t hurt, can it? Recycling is so confusing, isn’t it?