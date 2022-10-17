It will ask for people’s views on seven different themes: homes, jobs, town centres, transport, places, the environment, and people to help shape a refreshed Local Plan.

The consultation sets out some of the challenges Wigan is facing- such as climate change, affordable housing availability and reducing inequality – and invites ideas and thoughts on how they can be addressed.

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environment and transport said: “This ‘planning for the future’ consultation is a great opportunity for you to have your say on what you think our borough should look like in 2040.

“This includes an important range of topics from ensuring there are enough and the right types of homes, attracting businesses and jobs, ensuring our town centres thrive in a changing environment, public transport, culture and leisure opportunities, tackling climate change, protecting our environment, supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities and much more.”

It is an early stage of the Local Plan process.

Local Plans help manage and shape how the borough will develop over the next 15 to 20 years including the delivery of new homes, jobs, and infrastructure to support future communities including transport, schools and public open spaces.

The consultation runs until Sunday December 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Prescott added: “I would really encourage everyone to visit the website to find out more and let us know your thoughts.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible as we plan for Wigan Borough’s future together.”