Greater Manchester councils are carrying out checks to see if any of their buildings have dangerous crumbling concrete

The government has classed reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete - RAAC – as an immediate safety risk, leaving 147 schools and colleges facing issues. RAAC concrete has the potential to suddenly collapse, experts say.

The crisis has led to concerns about RAAC in other public buildings such as hospitals, offices, homes and council properties. The government says this specific type of concrete has the potential to suddenly collapse.

Crumbling concrete

The building material is a lightweight, cheaper form of regular concrete. RAAC was used primarily in roof planks of some public buildings built between the mid-1960s and mid-1990s.

It comes as social housing bosses were told to check their stock for RAAC.

The Regulator for Social Housing (RSH) has written to providers across the country, urging them to check their properties are safe in the wake of the RAAC saga.

Greater Manchester bodies will be looking at properties. One provider, Stockport Homes, said in a statement: "We are undertaking initial investigations/surveys for additional assurance against some stock."

Councils across the region have commented on checks on their buildings. It is not, at this stage, thought the issue is widespread in publicly-owned buildings in the region.

A Wigan council spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we are currently undertaking a review of our corporate properties to confirm that RAAC is not present, and if it is found we will take the appropriate action to ensure it is safe."

A spokesperson for Bury Council said: “We’re not aware of any RAAC in council buildings, but we will be looking into it.”

A spokesperson for Bolton Council said: “Council buildings are regularly reviewed to ensure they are structurally sound, and safe for both staff and members of the public.

“Should any issues be identified, they will be addressed in line with national guidelines on building standards, including the latest advice on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete."

A Manchester Council spokesperson said: "Given the recommendations nationally in regards to RAAC-type concrete, the council is undertaking a review of publicly-owned buildings in the city to rule out the presence of the material and to ensure they remain safe for use.

"We are currently not aware of any issues within council-owned properties and there are currently no public buildings in the city that have been required to close."

Oldham council leader Arooj Shah said: “The council has completed assessments of schools listed by the DfE and we can confirm there has been no reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete found in any schools falling under Oldham council's responsibility.

"Our focus will now be prioritising the assessment of all council-owned and council-maintained buildings that could potentially contain RAAC. We will also be seeking reassurance from our partners about RAAC in their buildings.”

A spokesperson from Rochdale council said: "We are surveying all our buildings and are not aware of any at the moment that are impacted by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC)."

A spokesperson from Salford council said: “Salford City Council reviewed its estate based on earlier guidance and is not aware of any RAAC being used in the construction of its corporate estate.

“Nevertheless, in light of the heightened attention and concerns surrounding RAAC, Salford City Council is undertaking a renewed evaluation of the corporate estate in accordance with the most up-to-date guidance.”

A spokesperson for Stockport council said: "Investigations and further checks are currently taking place on all council-owned and operated buildings to ensure they are safe for use.

"As part of these ongoing investigations Stockport council and NK Theatre Arts have taken the decision to temporarily close The Forum Theatre, in Romiley. This is a precautionary measure and to ensure the safety of the staff, performers and visitors while further investigation takes place."

A spokesperson for Trafford council said: “We don’t believe we have any buildings affected at this stage, but we are looking into the matter.”