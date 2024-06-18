Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan pub dating back to 1700 is set for a major facelift.

The Grade II-listed Whitesmiths Arms in the centre of Wigan is currently closed and according to the applicant, the Valiant Pub Company, is ‘looking tired and run down’.

Planning officers at Wigan town hall have given the go-ahead for the applicant to invest in the pub “bringing the building back to life”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whitesmiths Arms on Standishgate

Their report says the three-storey property on the corner of Standishgate and Northway has residential flats on the first and second floors with pub and its outdoor area on the ground floor.

It is in the Dicconson Conservation Area. There were no objections to the application.

Valiant will now be able make internal alterations, including new tiles to the dining area, new seating, brick slips to the chimney breast, refurbishment of its coffee counter, a new counter section with timber screening and a new brass bar.

External works will include Indian stone paving, fixed composite seating and planters, a timber outdoor seating area, lighting in the beer garden and LED floodlights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers report said amendments had been made to the plans following consultation with the town hall’s conservation officer.

It concluded: “The proposed alterations will result in a low level of harm to the listed building. However, there is clear public benefit arising from the use of the currently closed public house which outweighs the level of harm caused.”