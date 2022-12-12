'The gloves are off': Wigan Trades Council rallies support as striking workers head to picket lines

Railway workers, postal employees, ambulance staff and Arrow XL workers are all due to walk out in Wigan.

They will be joined by nurses, teachers and civil servants in January, while other smaller workplace ballots are being also conducted for strike action.

The Royal Mail picket line

Wigan Trades Council has given its backing to the workers taking industrial action – and is calling on people across the borough to do the same.

It highlighted that many of the workers were applauded for working during the pandemic, but are now struggling to make ends meet and demanding improved pay and conditions.

Trades council secretary Dave Lowe said: “The gloves are off. There is an offensive by the bosses and the Tory government. The trades council are determined that they will not prevail.

"We will stand with our sisters and brothers across the borough to help build the confidence of union members and win greater solidarity. Strikes have never been more popular. We encourage any unions who are not part of the trades council to join us in the fights to come.

“Liz Truss trashed the economy and walked away with £115,000 a year for life. Strikers have sustained the economy and been offered little more than small change.

‘Wigan Trades Council rejects the Tory lies and propaganda and encourages all strikers to stand firm against threats of punishment for legitimate strike action.

