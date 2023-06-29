News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Have your say on how country park can be improved

A consultation to give residents the opportunity to have their say on a proposed vision for Beacon Country Park at Up Holland.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read

Residents and key stakeholders are being asked by West Lancs Council about the kinds of enhancements and activities they would like to see at the park, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to put their ideas forward on the future of this beautiful and important green space.

Read More
archive images from Wigan's Rathbone Gala in 1988

The feedback from the consultation will help inform and shape the local authority’s plans to develop park facilities.

A view over the countryside on a sunny day from Beacon Country Park, Up Holland.A view over the countryside on a sunny day from Beacon Country Park, Up Holland.
A view over the countryside on a sunny day from Beacon Country Park, Up Holland.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vision for the green space is intended to have a health and wellbeing focus for locals, a sustainable and secure forward plan and grow visitor numbers from outside the area who will bring in vital economic investment.

Portfolio holder for leisure, Coun Carl Coughlan, said: "We have an incredible opportunity to create one of the best green spaces in the North West where everyone, regardless of age or ability, can accessibly enjoy time in the great outdoors.

"Whether seeking excitement or solitude, their wellbeing can be nurtured and improved in lots of different ways. Building on the increased recent usage for events and the success of the new Coppice Café, we look forward to this space offering so much more to all our residents."

"We are committed to maintaining and improving the park as a space that is of benefit to everyone in borough, while being a sustainably-run green space, so we want to hear everyone's thoughts on how we do this before further scoping work is taken forward by officers."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The consultation can be accessed online here www.beacon-country-park-vision.co.uk until August 7.

Residents will also be invited to provide any comments at the open public consultation sessions, with the opportunity to view details on the proposal and speak to the project team. The sessions still to be held are on the following dates:

Sunday July 2 Beacon Country Park visitor centre 10am to 4pm;

Wednesday July 5 ground floor, Concourse shopping centre, Skelmersdale, 10am to 2pm;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thursday July 6 Beacon Country Park visitor centre 5pm to 7pm;

Monday July 10 Beacon Country Park visitor centre noon to 2pm;

Monday July 17 Beacon Country Park visitor centre noon to 2pm; and

Friday August 4 ground floor, Concourse shopping centre, Skelmersdale, 10am to 2pm.

Related topics:North WestSkelmersdaleResidents