The £6.6m transformation of a Wigan town centre has reached an important phase and the local authority is encouraging everyone to have their say.

The council is calling for residents, businesses, shoppers, visitors and all in the local community to share their feedback on a range of proposals for the historic market square and area around Garswood Street and Gerard Street in Ashton.

This includes types of markets, suggested entertainment and events, seating and public art.

Garswood Street is one of the Ashton thoroughfares to be affected by the proposals

Drop-in sessions are being held along with the online survey.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “There has been a lot of work happening behind the scenes and with local partners, residents and businesses to develop our initial successful bid into detailed designs and ideas.

“This project is all about enhancing the environment and offer of Ashton town centre, supporting existing and new businesses by making it easier, more comfortable and more attractive for people to visit and spend time here, while creating vital community space.

“We want to know what you think of the proposals so far and to make sure that this multimillion pound investment really delivers for Ashton businesses, residents and visitors.”

The survey also looks at improvements on Gerard Street to make it safer and more inviting for pedestrians with more crossings, planting and places to sit.

The proposals include changing the southern half of the existing car park on Garswood Street into a more adaptable and attractive public space for market stalls, events and more.

Albert Street car park will be improved to create more spaces, so people who work in Ashton will still be able to park in a close and convenient place, while Garswood Street car park will continue to be well placed for visitors and shoppers, as well as enabling deliveries for local businesses.

Residents, visitors, businesses and shoppers can view the proposals in more details and share thoughts in the short survey available via www.wigan.gov.uk/OurFutureAshton. This closes on Saturday November 9.

There will also be two drop-in sessions for people to chat to the team, ask any questions, and give them comments. These will be on Thursday October 17 and Saturday November 2, at the Gerard Centre, from 10am to 4pm.

The Our Future Ashton project is funded by the UK Government.