Moss Bank Nurseries’s former patch of land off Hooten Lane, Leigh, could make way for 158 new houses if applicants Bellway Homes gets itsr way.

This development would see the demolition of the old nurseries on the site and replaced with houses with “an attractive green gateway”, according to the Design and Access statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development would be a mix of two to four-bedroom family housing with two-bedroom apartments including 100 per cent electric vehicle charging provision will be provided on site.

Street scene of proposed 158-home development off Hooten Lane in Leigh

Of the 158 homes, just a short distance from Leigh town centre, 15 per cent would be be put on the market as affordable housing – 14 two-bedroom homes and 10 three-bedroom homes. The proposed affordable section would be split between 58 per cent rented and 42 per cent shared ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has been confirmed that Moss Bank Nurseries will not be moving location, but it would need to transfer what was previously on the land elsewhere. Proposals for the site would be split into two phases which will allow for Phase 1 to be delivered as housing while the nurseries are relocated to other premises. Once the nurseries are vacant Phase 2 can then be delivered which will involve the demolition of the outbuildings.

Residential neighbours have also had their say, with concerns of traffic congestion being at the heart of consultation responses to Bellway. These were addressed by the developer who explained in their report that council have confirmed that the site access is acceptable from a highways perspective.

Site of the proposed 158-home development off Hooten Lane in Leigh

Other concerns included a lack of quality play spaces for local children, with one on Warrington Road being described as having “very little play equipment”. The developer has stated that a play area and other sections of public open space in the overall plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development will provide 158 new homes across the two parcels which will provide a range of house types to create a balanced and mixed community delivering quality and choice of homes,” the Design and Access Statement said.

“The development will create a high quality sustainable residential neighbourhood which maintains and enhances the key existing landscape features, integrating the site into the wider area.

“The development will maintain a well-informed, safe and attractive neighbourhood, which promotes the wellbeing of its residents and visitors.”