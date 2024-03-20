Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Council signed a new long-term agreement with IT supplier Agilisys last month with the new facility announced as part of the local authority’s 2024/25 budget plans.

Speaking at the recent meeting of the full council, Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux revealed the new Agilisys Wigan Hub will create roles in the digital-technology sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The location of the Wigan hub will be confirmed in the coming months.

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation,

Coun Nazia Rehman, cabinet portfolio holder for finance, resources and transformation, said: “Support for communities across Wigan borough and creating opportunities was a big part of our partnership agreement with Agilisys and we’re delighted with the plans for a new Wigan hub.

“We have worked together for more than 10 years already and there is a strong track record of our teams joining forces to maximise community benefits.

“Underpinned by our community wealth building principles, grassroots projects have been helped - either financially or with practical support - and hundreds of apprenticeship courses have been provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This new facility will create opportunities for many years to come in the rapidly growing AI and digital innovation sector.

“In addition to this, Wigan Council last year signed a civic university agreement, meaning pathways are in place to ensure our residents can gain the high value skills in digital through our partnership with Wigan and Leigh College and Edge Hill University.”

The two organisations have been working together since 2013 with the new agreement reviewing the partnership for a further decade.

It will see Agilisys provide all IT services across the council, helping with the priorities of Wigan Council’s digital transformation agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Rehman added: “Ensuring we have state-of-the-art technology so that residents get the most out of their council services is vitally important.”