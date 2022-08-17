Key Wigan roundabout is spruced up with new floral displays
A gateway into Wigan is looking blooming marvellous after being given a much-needed clean-up.
By Gaynor Clarke
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 3:45 pm
The roundabout outside the Cherry Gardens pub, on the A49 Wigan Lane, Swinley, has been spruced up and colourful displays of summer plants have been installed.
Wigan Central councillor George Davies said: “A big thank you to our council’s parks and street scene workforce, who have done a brilliant job at the Cherry Gardens roundabout and have made it a more uplifting area for residents, visitors and motorists.”