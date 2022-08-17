Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The roundabout outside the Cherry Gardens pub, on the A49 Wigan Lane, Swinley, has been spruced up and colourful displays of summer plants have been installed.

Wigan Central councillor George Davies said: “A big thank you to our council’s parks and street scene workforce, who have done a brilliant job at the Cherry Gardens roundabout and have made it a more uplifting area for residents, visitors and motorists.”