The project, Our Town 2022, which started in Bryn in May, and has already been to: Douglas, Atherleigh, Astley Mosley Common, Wigan West and Wigan Central, Leigh East, Leigh West, Shevington, Hindley Green, Worsley Mesnes, Winstanley and is finally concluding in Leigh South later this month.

Last year, the 12 district centres that were given a freshening-up were: Ince, Hindley, Golborne, Orrell, Aspull, Lowton, Standish, Pemberton, Ashton, Atherton, Platt Bridge and Tyldesley.

Paul Barton, Director for Environment at Wigan Council, Coun Dane Anderton, and Dave Lyon, Assistant Director for Environment at Wigan Council, with some of the Our Town crew.

Coun, Dane Anderton, lead member for district centres, said: “The Our Town cleaner, greener package has invested over £1m council investment in our district centres.

"Crews have been to different wards across the borough, carrying out cleaning works, re-painting rails and road lines, and now installing new and replacement benches and bins.

“This new bench at the play area on Highfield Grange Avenue joins others being installed through Our Town 2022 in places such as Douglas, Winstanley and Hindley Green.

“As we get into the late autumn and winter, we’ll also be planting trees in locations across Our Town 2022 wards.

“Our streetscene teams were doing amazing work supporting vital services during the pandemic, like helping with bin collections and supporting vulnerable people. This has left a backlog of maintenance that we are working hard to tackle, to ensure our borough is looking its best.

“During the Big Listening Project, you told us you wanted to see improvements in local district centres.