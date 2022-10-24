They were talking to Scholes locals about The Safer Streets Project, aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour.

The council led a successful bid to fund community group projects that will make improvements to the area and help address crime and nuisance issues.

PC McCoombes and representatives from Wigan council have been talking to the residents of Scholes about The Safer Streets Project.

Local beat bobby PC McCoombes said: “Please continue to let us know about the problems you face by contacting us on 101 or emailing us on [email protected]

“You can also come and speak to us when we are out and about.”

The council applied to the Government’s Safer Streets Fund, on behalf of the Place and Community Safety Partnership, and sucessfully secured £745,518.