Residents have their say on how to make Wigan's streets safer

Police and local authority representatives have been canvassing Wigan residents’ opinions on how they can help make their streets safer.

By Holly Pritchard
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Oct 2022, 8:38am

They were talking to Scholes locals about The Safer Streets Project, aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour.

The council led a successful bid to fund community group projects that will make improvements to the area and help address crime and nuisance issues.

PC McCoombes and representatives from Wigan council have been talking to the residents of Scholes about The Safer Streets Project.

Local beat bobby PC McCoombes said: “Please continue to let us know about the problems you face by contacting us on 101 or emailing us on [email protected]

“You can also come and speak to us when we are out and about.”

The council applied to the Government’s Safer Streets Fund, on behalf of the Place and Community Safety Partnership, and sucessfully secured £745,518.

The money was added to a £150,000 funding pot to support community group projects, as well as tackle fly-tipping, improve CCTV and to widen the reach of the council’s Safety of Women at Night scheme.