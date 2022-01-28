New cafe and visitor centre in £2.4m makeover of popular Wigan borough beauty spot

A new cafe and visitor centre will open

Major plans for Pennington Flash Country Park in Leigh have been given the green light, which include a new visitor information centre and cafe.

Work is due to start in March, with the project scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer.

Coun Keith Cunliffe, deputy leader at Wigan Council, said: “We know how popular Pennington Flash is with our residents and we’re delighted to see the plans taking shape.

“This year is a big one for Leigh with the Euros and the Rugby League World Cup, and this project will provide top-class facilities to help more people enjoy the great green spaces our borough has to offer.”

The cafe will offer a full view of the flash and an outdoor decking area, along with new toilets and a visitor information centre.

Car parking facilities will be improved with resurfacing, electric vehicle charging points, better lighting and a new overflow car park.

Work will also begin on upgrading the footpaths around the car park and putting eco-friendly features into the current buildings.

Future plans for the site include a new natural play area, with work planned to start late summer.

Coun Cunliffe added: “These plans will help address some of the priority areas highlighted by residents during the Believe in Leigh survey and Big Listening Project, providing great facilities for all our residents to enjoy.”

The development work at Pennington Flash is being supported by the council’s Believe in Leigh fund.

Previous phases of Believe in Leigh have already seen substantial projects in Leigh town centre, such as better CCTV provision, improved street lighting, street furniture and environmental works.