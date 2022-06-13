New employability partnership for Wigan Council and sixth form college

As the authority has committed to providing sustainable employment to borough residents in the Wigan borough, a new employment pathways team has been established to ensure there are a wide range of opportunities for people to build their career with Team Wigan.

It will provide work placements for students on the new T-level business, digital and health courses starting in September and also support students to apply for apprenticeships and other early career opportunities as they begin their career paths.

Louise Higham from Wigan Council with Simon Anten, Media Studies at SJR, who taught her when she was a student there

Louise Higham, employment pathway business partner (and former student at the college), said: “Wigan Council is a great place for young people to start their career and we are keen to

help students understand more about the world of work and develop the skills and behaviours they need to fulfil their ambitions.”

While visiting SJR, Ms Higham also took the opportunity to catch up with Simon Anten, a media studies teacher at the college, who taught Louise whilst she studied with there.

T-levels are two-year technical programmes that are designed with employers to set young people up with the skills that industries need and are looking for.

Carol Charnock, Careers Advisor at SJR, Louise Higham from Wigan Council and Suzanne King, Divisional Leader and T-level Lead at SJR.