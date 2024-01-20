New fund set up to support local communities in Wigan
The Supporting Communities fund – launched this month - aims to improve community wellbeing by reducing loneliness and bringing people together.
Offering up to £1,000, it will help the borough’s already strong voluntary, community, faith and social enterprise (VCFSE) sector to continue to develop.
Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “Our community groups are the lifeblood of our towns, and we’re proud to have been able to support them through our Community Recovery Fund - distributing more than £305,000 to 380 projects since 2021.
“Many of our borough’s voluntary sector organisations have been instrumental in delivering the crisis response to our vulnerable residents, and we’re keen that these organisations – run by passionate and community-minded individuals – can continue in the context of the cost-of-living crisis.”
Community organisations based in Wigan borough that encourage cohesion, engage volunteers and who need a helping hand with financial support to build on existing projects are invited to apply.
The fund is an evolution of the Community Recovery Fund, which was launched in direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic when communities mobilised to support the borough.
Coun Ready added: “We’re pleased that we’ll be able to continue helping our community groups through this new fund, and we’re encouraging all eligible organisations to get in touch and consider making a bid.”
To find out more, please visit: Supporting Communities Fund (wigan.gov.uk)