Wigan residents can help to transform the lives of children across the borough with support from a new training programme.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Step Into… Residential Children’s Care programme has been launched by Wigan Council, Wigan and Leigh College and the borough’s children’s care providers.

It begins in January and aims to train people with no experience to work in residential children’s care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It includes a work placement and guaranteed interview, meaning there will be the opportunity to adequately prepare for the job and be supported by a team of professionals.

The new programme will support people interested in a career in residential children's care

If people decide that this is the career path for them, they will be able to apply for a real job at the end.

Alison Rushton, vice-principal for employment and skills at Wigan and Leigh College, said: “If you enrol on this exciting new programme, you will be fully supported and prepared for a job in children’s care and will have the opportunity to trial working in the role through a placement with one of our brilliant residential children’s care providers.

"We are encouraging people from all walks of life and ages to apply. You may have no direct experience of working in a job like this, but you will bring life experience, care and a passion to make a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course lasts for 12 weeks and has a six-week placement with one of Wigan Council’s children’s care providers.

Karen Nock, team manager of commissioning for cared-for children at Wigan Council, said: “If you have ever thought about working in a job that makes a real difference to young people’s lives, this is definitely for you.

“We need caring people from across the borough to join our residential children’s care workforce and so we are incredibly excited to offer this new programme, which has been developed through close partnership working with the college and our providers. There are jobs available now that offer rewards and career progression.”

Wigan and Leigh College is hosting an information and advice event from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, December 7 at the Centre for Advanced Technical Studies, on New Market Street, Wigan.