The Prospect Street site in Tyldesley would have created more problems for an area that already has “already extreme cases of anti-social behaviour”, one objector claims.

In a part of the town where parking is already scarce, those who lobbied against this plan by applicant Ryan Wrigley, said this would only heighten the problem.

Plans for this end-of-terrace property prompted questions as to where the 10 potential new residents would park.

“There are already extreme cases of anti-social behaviour in the immediate area with alcohol, drugs, robbery, burglary and arson to name but a few,” one objector said.

“The police are frequently being called out to the flats on Poplar Street (back of Prospect Street) and Lever Street (top of Prospect Street).

“You only need to walk around and there are boarded-up windows on a lot of these flats due to disputes.

"I have recently moved from the immediate area and seen these things happen on a regular basis.

“My immediate family live on and in the surrounding streets and cannot begin to imagine how this will affect them and their neighbours and the stress and anxiety this will cause me to worry about them. Having a HMO will exacerbate issues already happening.

“But in addition there are also problems with wholly inadequate parking for people already living there plus fly tipping, bins and rubbish causing rats, kids walking round smoking weed etc. Where are the occupants going to park?”

Another objector wrote: “We have vulnerable people on the street especially the bungalows and they are already scared and frightened, this HMO will make things worse.

"I feel this is an inappropriate request to have a HMO when we are already living in constant fear, checking on our neighbours with all the problems we have already with the flat tenants and the trouble they bring.

“Prospect Street used to be a lovely street and it’s completely different now and now to have the thought of anyone and everyone being placed on the street is making me feel ill.”

Lack of public consultation, no outdoor areas for the property, poor bin facilities and high current neighbourhood population were all other listed reasons from objectors.

Wigan Council received a total of 42 letters of objection in regard to this proposal, which has now been refused by Wigan Council