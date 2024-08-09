Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents and a councillor who objected to the conversion of an end-terraced property into a 10-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) have praised Wigan’s planning officers for refusing the application.

The change-of-use submission, which included external alterations with additional windows for the property on Wigan Road, Bryn, drew about 60 objections from nearby residents and independent councillor Steve Jones.

He said he believed one of the reasons for refusal was the strength of opposition.

The house on Wigan Road, Bryn, where plans for an HMO have been turned down

Many residents took to Facebook to welcome the decision, although some voiced fears there would be an amended application for a HMO.

A report by planning officers said the application was to increase the number of bedrooms by converting the garage into three bedrooms.

It said: “Due to the siting of these bedrooms there will be a sub-standard level of amenity for the occupants in terms of their outlook and privacy.

“The need to convert the garage into three further bedrooms suggests that the dwelling in its original built form is not suitable for the use of a HMO of the proposed size.”

Objectors cited a lack of parking and increased demand for spaces, as well as fear of crime and anti-social behaviour, for their opposition.

However, the report said: “Officers do not consider, nor have any reason to believe, that residents of the HMO are more or less likely to cause any anti-social, noise and nuisance than any other form of residential development.”

But it said: “The overall impact the proposed use may have on the neighbouring properties must also be considered and it is noted that this HMO would contain up to 10 residents, unrelated adults who are not connected, and whose lifestyle, patterns of arrival and departure from the property, differ.

“In this case, whilst it accepted that internal transmission is unlikely to be no greater than if the property were used as a family home, the use will intensify coming and goings from the property which itself will cause disturbance to neighbouring residents.”

Hailing the refusal, Coun Jones said: “In this case, the parking and the effect on the homes around the application site were clearly a big issue.

“But I applaud all the people who objected to the proposal. I believe the right decision has been made.”