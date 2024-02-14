Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The town’s planning committee gave Property Investment Complete North West’s plan for the Ben Johnson Hotel on Warrington Road the go-ahead in the face of objections from local residents and one councillor who claimed its location at the junction of Fulbeck Avenue would create a potential traffic hazard.

Empty and disused for six years, the 120-year-old former pub stands adjacent to another building which is a Grade II listed building which is believed to be the original hostelry.

The former Ben Johnson Hotel

Decisions over whether a building becomes listed or not are made by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, or the public body Historic England.

The application also includes the demolition and replacement of a single-storey rear extension and five parking spaces.

During the meeting fears were raised that it was being developed for use as a house of multiple occupation (HMO). However, the committee was told that each apartment would be self-contained and they would be separate homes.

The committee was told that an application for the old pub to be listed had not been determined.

Coun Susan Greensmith asked how a decision could be made on the scheme when an application to make the building listed was still pending.

Principal planning officer Michael Jones said that the listed building request was ‘not a material consideration’ at the time the planning application was submitted.

“If it becomes a listed building, the applicant will need to come to the council for listed building consent,” he said.

Her colleague Coun David Hurst said he had “very serious concerns” about the potential for vehicle collisions at the busy junction.

“I’m not happy with the access for vehicles, and that five cars could be coming in and out,” he said. “It’s not good enough.”

But highways officer Kenny Strode said although the junction had been configured the way it is for ‘quite some time’ there had never been any incidents involving ‘vehicles coming into conflict with each other’.

But Coun Fred Walker argued: “This building needs to be put back into use. It’s rather an attractive building.

“The reality is that it’s always been a pub, and I want it to be as safe as possible. This feels like probably the best use we can get out of it.”

Coun John Harding said: “This pub’s been there for years and it’s had an extension on it previously and we’ve covered the issue about it being a possible HMO.

“We do need these properties. I understand the concerns about the junction, but they don’t stack up.”

Coun Janice Sharratt added: “The building’s been empty for years. Unless something like this is done with it, it’s going to stand empy for a lot longer. I’ve seen what buildings left empty look like. There’s one in my ward and it’s an absolute eyesore.”