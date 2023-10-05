Outrage over plans to chop down Wigan woodland ‘infected’ by squirrels – as locals say they’d rather cull the animals

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents are objecting to plans to fell trees in Byrom Wood, Lowton, over the next 25 years – and have even argued that culling the animals would be a better course of action.

Forestry England has submitted its Wigan Forests Plan pending consultation, which involves losing three hectares of the wood every five years. But angry locals say the move is a “kick in the teeth.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grey squirrels are causing more harm than good in Byrom Wood, Lowton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forestry England, an agency working under the Forestry Commission, explained that squirrels debarking the younger trees is so extensive it is now killing the trees – which will prevent the woodland maturing.

Locals say this method to chop down the trees that have been “infected” by squirrels is too drastic. Lowton West Residents (LWR) thinks culling squirrels is the more appropriate method.

Linda Graham, chair of Lowton West Residents, said: “Forestry England’s proposed clearfell plan for Byrom Hall Wood has come as a real kick in the teeth for Lowton residents, who thought that the cancellation of HS2 had secured this much valued wood’s settled future, avoiding the major disruption that would have involved. We will be raising many concerns about the proposals in Lowton West Residents’ response, and asking that the plan for Byrom be reconsidered.

“We urge all other Lowton and Golborne groups, our elected representatives and residents from all areas who have an interest in, and enjoy visiting the wood, to read the plan and take part in the consultation. Please don’t miss this opportunity – the future of Byrom Hall Wood is worth defending.”

Lowton West Residents' Group members

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have been urged to have their say before the consultation period ends on October 14.

The current plans would see new conifers introduced to the area nearer to the end of this century where the ash trees have been chopped down.

“Squirrel damage is present in every woodland but particularly high in Byrom Wood which will limit the opportunity to grow trees on a longer rotation length,” the Forestry England plan stated. “Ash dieback is now present on all sites and the infected trees will be removed as stands are thinned in the next 10 years.

“This will have a financial impact as the ash trees which have only just become established will have to be removed, never reaching maturity. The removal of the ash will provide the opportunity to do some additional planting in the existing woodlands and introduce a more diverse mixture of species that will be better suited to the predicted climate at the end of this century.”

The Wigan Forest Plan sets out the long-term woodland management objectives for a number of woodlands – Viridor, Byrom Wood, Windy Bank, Colliers Wood and Barlows Farm, which together cover 328 hectares of woodland. The plan is now in consultation and the public can participate by sharing their views here.

A spokesperson for Forestry England, addressing the plans, said: “This includes plans for some areas of Byrom Wood to be clear-felled. This work is needed due to extensive squirrel damage which means the woodland wouldn’t mature in its current condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The felling will be in small groups phased in over the next 25 years. The clear-fell areas will be left to re-generate naturally either from regrowth from tree stumps, or from fallen seeds growing into new areas of woodland.

“The veteran oaks will be retained and continue to be important habitat for wildlife.

"Some aspects of forest management can leave areas looking quite different and woodlands like Byrom Wood are well loved by communities, so we understand some people are concerned about the changes.