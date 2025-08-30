Proposals to sell an area of green land for housing have been shelved after complaints from residents.

The grassed area between Alders Green Road and Broadway, in Hindley Green, was earmarked for sale by Wigan Council earlier this year.

It was one of 53 council-owned sites across the borough put forward for disposal so that new housing could be built.

But people living close to the land were not happy with the proposal, citing it as the only green space in the area where children can play and pet owners can walk their dogs.

They organised a petition and contacted Makerfield MP Josh Simons and their ward councillors to raise their concerns.

Now, they have been told that council bosses have decided not to sell the land after all, following further evaluation of the site and taking into consideration the views of elected members and residents.

Jonathan Lowe, the council’s assistant director – property and assets, said: “The site was included in a report to cabinet, in April 2025, as part of a review of land that could potentially be made available for housing development.

“The purpose of this review is to help enable the delivery of new housing, to meet significant current housing needs and future aspirations and requirements.

“Any development on land identified in the report would have to align with the council’s Progress with Unity missions, balancing acute housing needs with other priorities expressed by residents and communities – such as access to public open space.

“In this particular case, with feedback from elected members and residents, it was determined that the site was best retained as public open space.”

After the meeting, Mr Simons said: "Locals should always have a voice over what happens in their area. I always support that principle and, where necessary, will advocate for residents to make sure they have that voice.

"Removing this land from the asset transfer list is exactly about this: residents want a place for kids to play, to walk their dogs and enjoy the sun.

"You've made your feelings clear and me and your local Labour councillors have listened and acted to make sure it happens."

Land on Salisbury Avenue and Scott Avenue, both in Hindley, have also been removed from the list of proposed sale sites.