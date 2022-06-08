Improvement work is already under way at Pennington Flash in a £2.4m project which includes a new visitor information centre and cafe.

Plans have now been unveiled for new inclusive play equipment suitable for children under five years old and up to 11.

They have been developed following feedback from young people and aim to complement the surroundings.

Pennington Flash proposals.

Coun Chris Ready, Wigan Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said: “Wigan Council is committed to delivering on our promises for the Believe in Leigh fund based on the top three priorities decided by residents.

"One of those priorities was improving the facilities at Pennington Flash nature reserve and I am pleased that work is already well under way, with footpaths resurfaced, new signage on site and work on the car parks ongoing.

"In June the café will arrive on site before opening to the public later this year.“This new play area is just one of the many improvements taking place at the reserve and the last piece of the jigsaw in making Pennington Flash a place where families can go for a day out and I’m sure they will be as pleased as I am with the proposals.”

Pennington Flash nature reserve.

Visitors will be able to comment on the proposals this summer via the council’s website before plans are submitted for approval.

If given the go ahead, work will start in early 2023 and is expected to be completed that spring.