Applicant Kingscrown Land and Commercial, based in Stockport, wants to build seven terraced houses and two “cottage flats” on a parcel of open land at Warrington Road in Abram.

The application tabled on the Wigan planning portal includes parking spaces for residents who occupy the properties.

How the houses at Abram will look

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of Kingscrown by architect Howard and Seddon reads: “The overall vision for the application site is to provide a distinctive and high-quality residential neighbourhood, which improves the local area and enhances the existing townscape.”

It said the homes will be three-bed six-person homes and the apartments will be one-bed bed two-person units.

The statement goes on: “The proposed dwellings will all include defensible space within the front yards such hawthorn hedgerows, as well as private gardens to the rear providing suitable private amenity space which will maintain landscape buffer to the west of the site.”

The land in question is not in a conservation area and there are no listed buildings nearby.

An artist's impression of one of the homes

“The proposed development has been carefully considered to present a long-term and sustainable opportunity for the application site and its setting.

“It is on the outskirts of Wigan, nestled in between Abram to the south and Platt Bridge to the north. The site itself sits at a key junction surrounded by residential and commercial zones.