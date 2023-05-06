Plans have been submitted to build 16 homes behind existing addresses near Wigan
A planning application has been submitted to erect 16 homes near Wigan.
By Charles Graham
Published 6th May 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
The blueprint from developer Pollock shows the two-storey, red-brick properties would be constructed on land at the rear of 126 to 160 Ormskirk Road in Up Holland.
It has been put to West Lancashire District Council and the decision whether to approve it or not will be taken by the corporate director of place and community, unless elected members request consideration by the authority’s planning committee.
Councillors and parishes have to respond by May 26.